Weird 9 mins ago 2:35 p.m.Hospital workers sick after eating cannabis-laced baked goods, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. Six hospital workers in Statesville got sick after a fellow employee brought baked goods laced with cannabis oil to work. According to Statesville Police, officers responded to Davis Regional Medical Center after being notified of the employees becoming sick on Sunday, March 19. It was later discovered during treatment of the sick employees that they had ingest THC in some form.
Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
