Statesville woman accused of shooting estranged husband with child present
Wendy Frances Haverstick, 44, was arrested Wednesday in the shooting that happened at her estranged husband's business, Quarterstick Quilting, located in the 800 block of North Center Street. It happened around 7 p.m. and stemmed from a dispute between the two, who had been separated for some time, police say.
