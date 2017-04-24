She worked for police; he secretly rented house for growing pot
His wife worked for one of North Carolina's largest police departments, but that didn't stop an Iredell County man from running a pot growing operation that included secretly renting a home in Troutman to house nothing but marijuana plants. The Statesville Record & Landmark says Brian Nicholas Evans successfully grew 12.5 pounds of marijuana at the home before getting caught.
Read more at Courier-Tribune.
