She worked for police; he secretly re...

She worked for police; he secretly rented house for growing pot

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Courier-Tribune

His wife worked for one of North Carolina's largest police departments, but that didn't stop an Iredell County man from running a pot growing operation that included secretly renting a home in Troutman to house nothing but marijuana plants. The Statesville Record & Landmark says Brian Nicholas Evans successfully grew 12.5 pounds of marijuana at the home before getting caught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... 12 hr Leroy 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Apr 17 johnny h 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
Fed up pastor Mar '17 plank lover 3
long john silver's location Mar '17 plank lover 1
Looking for a girl named brooke Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb '17 Secret Asian Man 28
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC