Sex offender faces new charges in Iredell and Rowan
A man wanted on outstanding charges in Iredell County and Rowan County was arrested in Salisbury when he showed up for work at a local employment agency. Tony Lee Baynard, 57, of the 800 block of Carolina Avenue in Statesville, was arrested on Wednesday morning, charged with one count of larceny in Rowan, one count of larceny in Iredell, one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of false imprisonment, one count of failure to inform the sheriff of a change of address in Iredell, and one count of felony flee to elude arrest in Rowan County.
