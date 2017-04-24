Report: Teen running pot operation from backyard playhouse
There are 1 comment on the Courier-Tribune story from Tuesday Apr 18, titled Report: Teen running pot operation from backyard playhouse. In it, Courier-Tribune reports that:
A Statesville teen is facing multiple drug charges after deputies say he re-purposed a children's playhouse behind a family home to run a drug dealing operation. The Statesville Record & Landmark says Layton Charles Jenkins, 18, was found with more than 50 grams of marijuana and other paraphernalia inside the playhouse on April 14. Iredell County deputies say the investigation was prompted by complaints of possible drugs being sold in the area of Green Meadow Lane, reported the Record & Landmark.
United States
#1 30 min ago
Snitch
