Iredell County sex offender charged for being on social media

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A registered sex offender was charged last week for having a Facebook account under a fake name, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Department. McDaniels is not allowed on social media that juveniles can access because he is a registered sex offender, deputies say.

