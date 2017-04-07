Iredell County sex offender charged for being on social media
A registered sex offender was charged last week for having a Facebook account under a fake name, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Department. McDaniels is not allowed on social media that juveniles can access because he is a registered sex offender, deputies say.
