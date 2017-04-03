In Brief: Juice Boone, Hungry Howie's, Dollar General
Juice Boone, located in Shoppes at Shadowline, invites the community to help celebrate its first year of business from 3-7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Harvest House on Boone Heights Drive. The free event will feature free giveaways, a child care room with healthy snacks for kids, plant-based education, raw foods and juice all day and more.
