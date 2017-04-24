Governor offers reward in Statesville murder case
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of James Barnard Brewer. On September 12, 2011, at approximately 11:41 p.m., the Statesville Police Department received calls in reference to shots fired in the Jonathan Lane area of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Mon
|Leroy
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Apr 17
|johnny h
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|3
|long john silver's location
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|1
|Looking for a girl named brooke
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC