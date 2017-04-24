Governor offers reward in Statesville...

Governor offers reward in Statesville murder case

Friday Apr 21 Read more: WBTV

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of James Barnard Brewer. On September 12, 2011, at approximately 11:41 p.m., the Statesville Police Department received calls in reference to shots fired in the Jonathan Lane area of the city.

Statesville, NC

