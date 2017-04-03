Drug war theater, North Carolina edit...

Drug war theater, North Carolina edition: Hospital workers feign...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rational Review

"Six employees at Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville were treated [sic] in the emergency room after eating cookies and muffins that had been laced with pot. 'These days and times, nothing hardly surprises me anymore,' said William Revell, a Statesville resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar 23 Oblamer 44 3
Fed up pastor Mar 21 plank lover 3
long john silver's location Mar 21 plank lover 1
Looking for a girl named brooke Mar 14 Anonymous 1
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb '17 Secret Asian Man 28
News Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07) Jan '17 Margarette51 4
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Jan '17 Erika 3
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC