Deputies: Wanted man leads officials on chase in Statesville
A man wanted in Rowan County led police on a chase on Interstate 77 in Iredell County Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies. Deputies say officials spotted a wanted man from Rowan County, later identified as Curtis Luther Dalton Jr, in Iredell County and he then fled the scene with a female.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr 27
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr 24
|Leroy
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Apr 17
|johnny h
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|3
|long john silver's location
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|1
|Looking for a girl named brooke
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC