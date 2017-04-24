Car charging stations coming to Elkin -
Electric car owners will have three options for charging up in Elkin, after the town board reversed a decision made in March, opting in April to accept grant funding from Duke Energy for the charging station installation project. With only three commissioners able to be present during the March meeting, two of the three present - Terry Kennedy and Tommy Wheeler - voted against the project, wanting more information and a chance for absent commissioners to give input on the decision.
