Solitary confinement permanently damages Charlotte teens, ACLU tells sheriff

When youths in Mecklenburg's Jail North break the rules, they are sometimes forced to spend 23 hours a day in 70-square-foot cells like this one. The N.C. ACLU has concluded that jailers in Mecklenburg County place 16- and 17-year-olds in solitary confinement too frequently and for too long a practice that it says is causing "permanent damage" to teens.

