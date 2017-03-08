Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition be...

Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition begins Saturday

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

For the past 15 years, the Heafner-Williams Vocal Competition has brought the magic of opera to Lincolnton. The two founders, Carolyn Heafner and Robert Williams, were professional opera singers with distinguished careers in United States and Germany, each spanning 35 years.

