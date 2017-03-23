Gastonia man accused of sexually assaulting North Iredell High student
A Gastonia man is accused of sexually assaulting a female North Iredell High student after police say she left school grounds. The Gastonia Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jaylen Dequan Minger and charged him with felony statutory rape of a child and one count of first-degree kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar 23
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Mar 21
|plank lover
|3
|long john silver's location
|Mar 21
|plank lover
|1
|Looking for a girl named brooke
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Margarette51
|4
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Jan '17
|Erika
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC