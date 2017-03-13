Four added to Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list
William Arthur Sturgeon is a convicted sex offender, wanted for failing to notify the sheriff's office about a change of address. This is not the first time that Sturgeon has been the subject of a search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a girl named brooke
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Fed up pastor
|Mar 2
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Margarette51
|4
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Jan '17
|Erika
|3
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec '16
|Lol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC