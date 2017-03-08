ElectriCities of North Carolina ElectriCities Awards NC Public Power Communities for Excellence
ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., has announced the recipients of the 2016 Public Power Awards of Excellence. The awards honor public power communities across the state for outstanding performance in five key areas: business environment, energy efficiency, financial stability, legislative involvement and customer service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed up pastor
|Mar 2
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Margarette51
|4
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Jan '17
|Erika
|3
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec '16
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|171
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC