Education 1 mins ago 9:28 a.m.North Iredell High School increases security Thursday after threat

North Iredell High School increases security Thursday after threat

Thursday Mar 16

According to Iredell Statesville Schools, North Iredell High School Principal Mrs. Hays was notified of a posting on social media Wednesday evening that threatened the school Deputies were dispatched to the home of the student who posted the threatening message. The student was reportedly not in school Thursday.

