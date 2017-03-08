Bus driver charged with child abuse after kicking student off bus
A Statesville bus driver has been charged with child abuse after she reportedly forced a student off the bus for misbehaving, leaving the child alone on the side of the road. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Maria Victoria Sanchez, who is a teacher's assistant and bus driver with Iredell Statesville Schools is facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge.
