Bus driver charged with child abuse a...

Bus driver charged with child abuse after kicking student off bus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBTV

A Statesville bus driver has been charged with child abuse after she reportedly forced a student off the bus for misbehaving, leaving the child alone on the side of the road. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Maria Victoria Sanchez, who is a teacher's assistant and bus driver with Iredell Statesville Schools is facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fed up pastor Mar 2 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb '17 Secret Asian Man 28
News Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07) Jan '17 Margarette51 4
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Jan '17 Erika 3
News Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12) Jan '17 Unknown 5
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec '16 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec '16 Concerned 171
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Iredell County was issued at March 09 at 3:47PM EST

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC