Body found in makeshift grave ID'd as missing Statesville man
Investigators have positively identified a body which was found in a wooded area in Statesville Monday afternoon during the search for a missing man. An autopsy was completed at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where officials identified the body as missing man Darwin Lewis Turner Jr. According to investigators, Turner died from gunshot wounds.
