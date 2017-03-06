Traffic 1 hour ago 6:19 p.m.1 hospitalized after hot air balloon accident, deputies say
Deputies say one person was hospitalized following a hot air balloon accident in the 300 block of Cool Springs Road in Statesville Friday evening. The hot air balloon fell on trees in the area, deputies say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed up pastor
|Mar 2
|Secret Asian Man
|2
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Margarette51
|4
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Jan '17
|Erika
|3
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec '16
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|171
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC