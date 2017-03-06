Traffic 1 hour ago 6:19 p.m.1 hospita...

Traffic 1 hour ago 6:19 p.m.1 hospitalized after hot air balloon accident, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Deputies say one person was hospitalized following a hot air balloon accident in the 300 block of Cool Springs Road in Statesville Friday evening. The hot air balloon fell on trees in the area, deputies say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fed up pastor Mar 2 Secret Asian Man 2
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb '17 Secret Asian Man 28
News Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07) Jan '17 Margarette51 4
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Jan '17 Erika 3
News Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12) Jan '17 Unknown 5
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec '16 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec '16 Concerned 171
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC