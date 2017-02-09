Salisbury Police make arrest in 2016 homicide
On Monday, Salisbury Police investigators arrested Jamar Rahmel Robinson, 28 of Statesville, for the murder of Albert Brice Shelton, Jr., of Salisbury. He was taken into custody at his residence in Statesville.
