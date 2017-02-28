North Carolina woman says dog saved family from mobile home fire
A woman says her dog saved her family's life after alerting them to a fire that had broken out in their mobile home early Tuesday morning in Statesville. The fire started about 2:45 a.m. at 434 Eufola Road, firefighters said.
