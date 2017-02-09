Middle school teacher charged with ha...

Middle school teacher charged with having gun on campus

A North Carolina middle school teacher faces a number of charges after he was arrested Friday on the campus of Sedgefield Middle School. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police officer originally arrested Christophe Fatton, 26, on an outstanding warrant from Iredell County, where he is accused of pulling a gun on a woman in the annex parking lot at the courthouse in Statesville.

