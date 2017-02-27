Home of the Day: Private Luxury Estate on 3.5 acres
By Bill Balatow, Realtor , Broker Home of the Day is presented by the Charlotte Business Journal with Allen Tate Realtors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Margarette51
|4
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Jan '17
|Erika
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Jan '17
|Troutman
|1
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec '16
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|171
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC