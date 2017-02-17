Couple survives being rammed by semi at full speed
A North Carolina couple says they're lucky to be alive after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV at 62-miles per hour. Belyea says he and his wife were headed out of town on a trip to Baltimore Wednesday morning, but only made it as far as Statesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Secret Asian Man
|28
|Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07)
|Jan 27
|Margarette51
|4
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Jan 24
|Erika
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Jan '17
|Troutman
|1
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec '16
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|171
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC