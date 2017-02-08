Civil Rights a " Court Doubts Probable Cause for Drug Arrest
Smith v. Munday No. 15-1092, Feb. 3, 2017; USDC at Statesville, N.C. 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit reverses summary judgment in this civil rights suit for defendant police officer who arrested plaintiff "April Smith" for selling crack cocaine, leading to her detention for 80 days ...
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
