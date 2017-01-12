Undercover drug operation leads to Iredell Co. mail carrier arrested
Michelle Barton Rogers was arrested Wednesday at the main post office in Statesville, where she was employed as a US mail carrier. Rogers is charged with one count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II and one count of felony sell and deliver schedule II.
