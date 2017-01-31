Man faces death penalty if convicted in Iredell County murder, kidnapping case
A man accused of killing a woman and kidnapping her daughter in Iredell County last month faces the death penalty if convicted, sources confirmed Wednesday. Iredell deputies responded to a welfare check around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26 at a home on Cool Springs Road, where they found 46-year-old Robin Denman dead and her 14-year-old daughter who said she'd been tied up for days.
