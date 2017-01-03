First Alert: Winter Storm Watch expands, how much snow you'll probably see
The WBTV First Alert Weather Center is updating the potentially dangerous weather. Check for updates on WBTV.com and in the WBTV Weather App ( iPhone A significant winter storm will affect the Charlotte region as we head into the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fed up pastor
|Mon
|Troutman
|1
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Jan 5
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec 27
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec 26
|Concerned
|171
|Christmas
|Dec 23
|City
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Davis Regional Medical Center
|Dec '16
|Glenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC