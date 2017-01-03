First Alert: Winter Storm Watch expan...

First Alert: Winter Storm Watch expands, how much snow you'll probably see

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WBTV

The WBTV First Alert Weather Center is updating the potentially dangerous weather. Check for updates on WBTV.com and in the WBTV Weather App ( iPhone A significant winter storm will affect the Charlotte region as we head into the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fed up pastor Mon Troutman 1
News Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12) Jan 5 Unknown 5
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec 27 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec 26 Concerned 171
Christmas Dec 23 City 1
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Davis Regional Medical Center Dec '16 Glenn 1
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC