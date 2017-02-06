Emboldened by Trump, some police unio...

Emboldened by Trump, some police unions seek to overhaul Obama's reforms

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Steve Loomis, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, had a blunt message for Donald Trump during a meeting in September: court-ordered reforms aimed at curbing police abuses in the midwestern city are not working. FILE PHOTO - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to police gathered at Fraternal Order of Police lodge during a campaign event in Statesville, North Carolina, U.S. on August 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Feb 1 Secret Asian Man 28
News Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07) Jan 27 Margarette51 4
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Jan 24 Erika 3
Fed up pastor Jan 9 Troutman 1
News Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12) Jan '17 Unknown 5
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec '16 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec '16 Concerned 171
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC