Crime 20 mins ago 12:13 p.m.2 suspect...

Crime 20 mins ago 12:13 p.m.2 suspects named in Mooresville stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

MOORESVILLE, N.C. Mooresville Police is asking for the public's help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. Detectives are searching for Jeremiah Nathaniel White, 21, of Mooresville, and Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, 27, of Statesville, who they say assaulted a Mooresville man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with murder in Statesville (Nov '07) Jan 27 Margarette51 4
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Jan 24 Erika 3
Fed up pastor Jan 9 Troutman 1
News Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12) Jan 5 Unknown 5
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec '16 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec '16 Concerned 171
Christmas Dec '16 City 1
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC