Crime 20 mins ago 12:13 p.m.2 suspects named in Mooresville stabbing
MOORESVILLE, N.C. Mooresville Police is asking for the public's help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing Tuesday afternoon. Detectives are searching for Jeremiah Nathaniel White, 21, of Mooresville, and Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, 27, of Statesville, who they say assaulted a Mooresville man.
