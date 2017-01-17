Crime 1 mins ago 10:29 a.m.Man accused in home invasion shooting arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. A man wanted for his alleged role in a home invasion that ended in a shooting was arrested in Salisbury Thursday. Dustin Reid Hinson, 26, of China Grove, was sought by Rowan County deputies after they said he and another man, 19-year-old Douglas Martin Patrick, forced their way into a home on Old Concord Road and shot a man during an attempted robbery.
