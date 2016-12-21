The Ark started with a need -
In the fall of 1998, the committee for The Ark was created by a group of volunteers from Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry food bank who saw a need for a homeless shelter, raising the first year's budget of $100,000 in 18 months. They were able to set up their first location on North Bridge Street, moving to their current location which was built specifically for The Ark in 2006.
