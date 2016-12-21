Statesville man charged in Hamptonvil...

Statesville man charged in Hamptonville Dollar General robbery -

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

On Dec. 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office received a call of an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General Store in Hamptonville. The cashier told officers that the alleged offender asked for all the money in the drawer with the threat of bodily harm if the cashier did not comply.

