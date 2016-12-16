Statesville man arrested in gas station robbery
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Gary Lynn Overcash, Jr. was arrested in Statesville on Wednesday. Overcash was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas
|Fri
|City
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Tim
|27
|Davis Regional Medical Center
|Dec 7
|Glenn
|1
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec 4
|Man Of Knowledge
|4
|Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|Denise
|10
|Avalon farm stony point (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|pepper
|7
|How will President Trump shape crime and polici...
|Nov '16
|Craig Apelbaum
|6
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC