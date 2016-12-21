PE-backed Engage2Excel buys Decision ...

PE-backed Engage2Excel buys Decision Toolbox

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: PE Hub

Gridiron Capital, LLC , a private investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of recruitment solutions provider Decision Toolbox by its portfolio company, Engage2Excel. This addition complements Engage2Excel's existing HR solutions for employee recognition and surveys and significantly expands the capabilities of its Talent Acquisition division, launched in July 2016.

