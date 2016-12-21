Mother found dead, daughter tied up and held in Iredell Co. since Christmas Eve
When Iredell deputies responded to a welfare check Monday morning, they found a woman dead and a 14-year-old who said she'd been tied up for days. According to deputies, the victim knew the man that is now in custody.
