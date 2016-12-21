Mother found dead, daughter tied up a...

Mother found dead, daughter tied up and held in Iredell Co. since Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WBTV

When Iredell deputies responded to a welfare check Monday morning, they found a woman dead and a 14-year-old who said she'd been tied up for days. According to deputies, the victim knew the man that is now in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec 27 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec 26 Concerned 171
Christmas Dec 23 City 1
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Davis Regional Medical Center Dec 7 Glenn 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12) Nov '16 Denise 10
Avalon farm stony point (Jan '09) Nov '16 pepper 7
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC