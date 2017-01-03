Mecklenburg jailers hold some teens in solitary confinement. Critics call that torture
In a windowless cell at Mecklenburg County's Jail North, Davius Boyd spent 23 hours alone each day awaiting trial. He was allowed no visitors, no phone calls home, no library books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec 27
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec 26
|Concerned
|171
|Christmas
|Dec 23
|City
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Davis Regional Medical Center
|Dec 7
|Glenn
|1
|Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Denise
|10
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC