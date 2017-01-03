Man charged in French and Indian War site thefts
A man is accused of trying to steal $12,000 worth of artifacts, reproduction weapons and cash from the Fort Dobbs State Historical Site in Statesville, the Record & Landmark reported. Fort Dobbs was the only permanent frontier provincial fort in the colony of North Carolina during the French and Indian War, housing about 50 soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two armed robbery suspects identified (Sep '12)
|Thu
|Unknown
|5
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec 27
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec 26
|Concerned
|171
|Christmas
|Dec 23
|City
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Davis Regional Medical Center
|Dec 7
|Glenn
|1
|Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Denise
|10
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC