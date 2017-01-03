Man charged in French and Indian War ...

Man charged in French and Indian War site thefts

Saturday Dec 31

A man is accused of trying to steal $12,000 worth of artifacts, reproduction weapons and cash from the Fort Dobbs State Historical Site in Statesville, the Record & Landmark reported. Fort Dobbs was the only permanent frontier provincial fort in the colony of North Carolina during the French and Indian War, housing about 50 soldiers.

