Major road work planned tonight in Iredell County

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WBTV

The major road project on Interstate 40 in Statesville takes a big step on Wednesday night with a road closure that will last for several hours and impact on the main roads in the city. The Department of Transportation will temporarily close U.S. 21 at Interstate 40 in Statesville to continue adjustments after shifting traffic to a diverging diamond interchange over the weekend.

