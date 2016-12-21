Gravestones vandalized in Statesville...

Gravestones vandalized in Statesville cemetery

Wednesday Dec 14

As many as eight gravestones at the Oakwood Cemetery were damaged. Some were knocked over and others were covered with spray paint.

