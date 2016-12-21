Gravestones vandalized in Statesville cemetery
As many as eight gravestones at the Oakwood Cemetery were damaged. Some were knocked over and others were covered with spray paint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Concerned
|171
|Christmas
|Dec 23
|City
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Davis Regional Medical Center
|Dec 7
|Glenn
|1
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Dec 4
|Man Of Knowledge
|4
|Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|Denise
|10
|Avalon farm stony point (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|pepper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC