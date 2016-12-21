Christmas comes early -

Wednesday Dec 21

There were a lot of happy faces on Tuesday at the Lumbee Tribe's Boys and Girls Club in Pembroke. Members of all the tribe's children's clubs gathered there as 370 bicycles and 700 toys were given away by U R Missions, a Baptist nonprofit out of Statesville formed by Rob Harrell and wife Kim in 2009.

