Christmas comes early -
There were a lot of happy faces on Tuesday at the Lumbee Tribe's Boys and Girls Club in Pembroke. Members of all the tribe's children's clubs gathered there as 370 bicycles and 700 toys were given away by U R Missions, a Baptist nonprofit out of Statesville formed by Rob Harrell and wife Kim in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Night in Blowing Rock?
|Tue
|Lol
|5
|Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08)
|Dec 26
|Concerned
|171
|Christmas
|Dec 23
|City
|1
|Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Tim
|27
|Davis Regional Medical Center
|Dec 7
|Glenn
|1
|Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Nov 29
|Denise
|10
|Avalon farm stony point (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|pepper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC