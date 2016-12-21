Beach Ball Classic Day Two Scoreboard

Beach Ball Classic Day Two Scoreboard

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WMBF

Deputies made the trip to Cool Springs Road in Statesville after the 14-year-old texted a friend saying she needed help. Deputies made the trip to Cool Springs Road in Statesville after the 14-year-old texted a friend saying she needed help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Night in Blowing Rock? Dec 27 Lol 5
News Lynn A. Jackson charged with bigamy (Aug '08) Dec 26 Concerned 171
Christmas Dec 23 City 1
News Panhandlers flock to Exit 33 (Jul '09) Dec 23 Tim 27
Davis Regional Medical Center Dec 7 Glenn 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Costi Kutteh as Mayor? (Feb '12) Nov '16 Denise 10
Avalon farm stony point (Jan '09) Nov '16 pepper 7
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC