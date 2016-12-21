Crime 35 mins ago 7:53 a.m.Two victims of a drive-by shooting in Sugar Creek district
Just after midnight on Friday, two individuals were victim to a drive-by shooting in the Sugar Creek district of North Charlotte. The two victims were in a vehicle when they were both shot by an unknown number of suspects that were in a second vehicle at the corner of Atando and Statesville in the Sugar Creek district right outside of Noda.
