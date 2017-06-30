Woman asking for help finding priceless locket lost on Jekyll Island
JEKYLL ISLAND, GA - A Statesboro woman is asking for help finding a lost necklace that she holds close to her heart. Consuela Brown was visiting Jekyll Island when she says she lost the necklace in the parking lot at Driftwood Beach on Sunday.
