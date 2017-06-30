SFD inducts 5 new firefighters

Newly-sworn-in recruits Heather McVey, left, Marcell Farmer, Ben Edwards, Forrest Dart, and Eric Baxter are all smiles after becoming official members fo the Statesboro Fire Department during Friday's pinning ceremony at Statesboro High School. Having come from previous jobs as far away as Michigan and as near as Savannah, five firefighters received their badges Friday evening as the Statesboro Fire Department's newest members.

