Paving of roundabout to begin Monday at Five Points near Statesboro
Starting Monday, you won't be able to use the intersection at Five Points outside Statesboro as they start paving to get the roundabout ready. Crews started the site work back in April so pavers could widen the lanes and get ready to replace the four-way stop with a roundabout.
