Most Statesboro fire calls aren't actual fires
Of the 1,084 service calls the Statesboro Fire Department answered in 2016, more than 900 calls, or a little over 83 percent, were emergency responses, but fire alarm malfunctions made up a majority of the reported emergencies.
