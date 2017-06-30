Most Statesboro fire calls aren't act...

Most Statesboro fire calls aren't actual fires

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statesboro Herald

Of the 1,084 service calls the Statesboro Fire Department answered in 2016, more than 900 calls, or a little over 83 percent, were emergency responses, but fire alarm malfunctions made up a majority of the reported emergencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wild Wing Cafe 4 hr questionsthatneed... 1
Anyone losing loved one to Bulloch County Corru... (Mar '16) Jun 30 Ausumnqueen83 2
News Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08) Jun 30 Ausumnqueen83 23
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jun 30 Ausumnqueen83 16
News Search for Baxley assault suspects expanding to... Jun 29 Falcons 1
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Jun 21 RBB 6
White Country Rap (Oct '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 7
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC