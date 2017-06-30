GSU art students create brand for fut...

GSU art students create brand for future Effingham County Industrial Park

Students in the Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art at Georgia Southern put their education and skills to the test by designing identity standards for a future industrial park to be developed in Effingham County. Chelsey McNicholl, a Georgia Southern alumna and existing industry program manager with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority , reached out to Ben McKay, a research specialist with the Business Innovation Group , to see how ECIDA could work with the University to develop a design for the new park.

