GSU art students create brand for future Effingham County Industrial Park
Students in the Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art at Georgia Southern put their education and skills to the test by designing identity standards for a future industrial park to be developed in Effingham County. Chelsey McNicholl, a Georgia Southern alumna and existing industry program manager with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority , reached out to Ben McKay, a research specialist with the Business Innovation Group , to see how ECIDA could work with the University to develop a design for the new park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wild Wing Cafe
|8 hr
|questionsthatneed...
|1
|Anyone losing loved one to Bulloch County Corru... (Mar '16)
|Jun 30
|Ausumnqueen83
|2
|Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08)
|Jun 30
|Ausumnqueen83
|23
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jun 30
|Ausumnqueen83
|16
|Search for Baxley assault suspects expanding to...
|Jun 29
|Falcons
|1
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Jun 21
|RBB
|6
|White Country Rap (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|7
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC