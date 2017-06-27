There's a really magical Facebook Easter egg for Harry Potter's 20t...
Fans nationwide can type in several words related to Harry Potter and notice that a unique color pops up, similar to how people's names and pages are tagged in statuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Jun 21
|RBB
|6
|Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Screwedover
|22
|White Country Rap (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|7
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|May '17
|LilBit
|4
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|May '17
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC